Breaking News
Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam

Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In 2017 Rider High School student Lane Lukash, 16, started his own online business trading and selling sneakers.

Friday, the 18-year-old was sentenced for taking a pair of shoes from another boy at gunpoint a year ago.

Lukash pleaded guilty in 30th district court today to aggravated robbery and was given eight years probation, deferred and a $1,000 fine. He also will serve 12 more hours in jail in December.

Police said last September a boy reported another student had robbed him at gunpoint, taking a pair of athletic shoes.

He said Lukash had earlier agreed to buy the shoes for his online business and arrived in a car. When he came to make the deal, he said a person in Lukash’s passenger seat pulled a gun and demanded the shoes.

A witness told police Lukash had told him he was going to rob the kid of the shoes to avoid paying for them.

In 2017, Lukash told us how he started his sneaker business out of his home and it soon outgrew the space, so he took it to social media and it grew to the point he got contacted by people all over the country and even Canada.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News