Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In 2017 Rider High School student Lane Lukash, 16, started his own online business trading and selling sneakers.

Friday, the 18-year-old was sentenced for taking a pair of shoes from another boy at gunpoint a year ago.

Lukash pleaded guilty in 30th district court today to aggravated robbery and was given eight years probation, deferred and a $1,000 fine. He also will serve 12 more hours in jail in December.

Police said last September a boy reported another student had robbed him at gunpoint, taking a pair of athletic shoes.

He said Lukash had earlier agreed to buy the shoes for his online business and arrived in a car. When he came to make the deal, he said a person in Lukash’s passenger seat pulled a gun and demanded the shoes.

A witness told police Lukash had told him he was going to rob the kid of the shoes to avoid paying for them.

In 2017, Lukash told us how he started his sneaker business out of his home and it soon outgrew the space, so he took it to social media and it grew to the point he got contacted by people all over the country and even Canada.