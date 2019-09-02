Police respond to a shooting at an Altus apartment complex early Monday

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, authorities are currently investigating a shooting at Ridgecrest Apts., that has left two men injured.

Police responded shortly after midnight, Monday, and discovered two men had been shot.

According to authorities, one victim was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition. The other victim was treated and later released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital.

A male and female were later taken into custody.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. Assisting Altus police in the investigation were the Hollis Police Department and the Harmon County Sheriff’s Department.