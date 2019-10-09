shooting plot at Oklahoma fair

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheriff’s deputies say thanks to crime stoppers tips and social media posts, they were alerted to a shooting plot at a fair in Oklahoma.

The police department says a 16-year-old was looking for revenge when the teen attended the event last week with a group of friends.

They were able to identify five potential suspects ages 13 to 17, and when that group showed up Thursday night, deputies were waiting.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Moore says, “he had been involved in one or two altercations earlier in the week. And I guess once it got back among his friends, decided well, maybe I want a little payback.”

Moore says none of the teens had weapons with them, but after talking with the group they realized a gun had been planted under a ticket booth.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested.

Four others were questioned and released to their parents.