Shots fired at Bridwell Park under investigation

by: Tiffany Tarwater

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita Falls police are investigating why a firearm was discharged at Bridwell Park Monday night.

Seargent Paul Newton said multiple gunshots were fired just after eight, and officers recovered several bullet casings and spoke with neighbors.

There wasn’t any evidence leading officers to believe anyone was shot and they haven’t named a suspect at this time.

Around 10:25 p.m. there were more reports of shots fired in the same area.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

