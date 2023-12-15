WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The line of showers continues to move off to the east and out of Texoma; clouds will follow suit, moving out this afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected for this evening. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal, with afternoon highs reaching up into the 50s and 60s for most of the week ahead.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest for Saturday, pulling those overnight lows back down into the 30s and closer to average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week.