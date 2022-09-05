WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Looking for something to do this Labor Day in Wichita Falls?

The Shrine Circus is coming to Wichita Falls for two performances only! On September 5 and 6 the big top will be up at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Arena, located at 600 Lamar St. in Wichita Falls.

You don’t want to miss this show as all-new, never-before-seen acts will be featured in the three rings.

Shows on both nights start at 6:30 p.m. According to the website AllEvents there are 100 adult tickets available for a special price of $9.99, which includes a free child’s ticket when purchased online. Tickets are available for purchase at the circus, adults are $25 and children 12 and under are $10.

The circus will feature aerialists, music, magic, elephants, camels, horses, llamas and more.