(KFDX/KJTL) — Something a simple as a cosmetic issue may actually be a sign of a serious problem.

These days, every family outing is a photo opportunity.



Patient Emma Emmons says, “now that we have cell phones, we take pictures all the time.”

But when Ellen Emmons looked back through her old selfies and snapshots, she noticed something strange.



Emmons says, “this eye always looked like I was winking or squinting at everyone, but I could still see.”

It turns out there was a problem, but it had nothing to do with ellen’s eyes.

At University of Missouri health care, Dr. Christine Franzese knew right away the problem was ‘silent sinus syndrome.’

Dr. Christine Franzese, Director of Allergy at MU health, says, “a lot of people that come to me for treatment for this, they’ve had it for a long time. They’ve just not seen somebody that’s recognized it.”

When a cheek sinus is clogged and secretions become trapped over time, the blocked sinus becomes much smaller, eventually pulling down the eye.

If it is not treated, the condition can lead to blurriness, double vision or loss of peripheral vision.



Dr. Franzese, says, “the actual cause of why it gets blocked and doesn’t become unblocked or have some other pressure release valve isn’t known. Probably it’s a combination of genetics and bad luck.”

Ellen is thankful her condition was treated to avoid long-term consequences.

She had surgery to open up her blocked sinus and waited almost a year for her appearance to return to normal.

Emmons says, “when she explained that I could lose some eyesight, that really hits home because you need your eyes forever.”

Now, Ellen’s ready to watch her granddaughter grow up.