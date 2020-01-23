Silver Alert: Mark Wood of Tuttle, OK missing

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Tuttle, Oklahoma need your help finding a 67-year-old man missing since Wednesday.

Mark Wood, pictured below, is a white male from Tuttle, Oklahoma and was reported missing at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The clothing Wood was wearing at the time of his disappearance are unknown, but according to authorities, it is possible he was wearing house shoes.

Wood was last seen in his work van, a white 2003 Ford 3DC van with Oklahoma license plate CGJ512.

According to authorities with the Tuttle Police Department, Wood left his house in his work van wearing house slippers on Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Wood is a recent stroke survivor and takes blood pressure medication.

If you see Mark Wood, please contact the Tuttle Police Department by calling (405) 381-4467.