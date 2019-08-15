Singing teacher soothes Back-To-School jitters

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) — It was a beautiful first day of school in the neighborhood for students in Jonathan Strackman’s AP U.S. History Class at Park Vista Community High School in Palm Beach County.

Strackman says he likes starting the year off with fun ice breakers, “So many kids look at the first day as routine, ‘Oh, here’s the rules, and I’m gonna sit and hear the same thing in every class.’”

This year he decided to reenact his own version of Mr. Rogers’ song, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The original song was written by Fred Rogers in 1967 and played at the beginning of every episode of the namesake show, “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.”

