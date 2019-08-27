Six-year-old reaches out to Eldridge PD

IOWA (KFDX/KJTL) — A police officer in Eldridge is helping a six-year-old face fear of sleeping in his new room.

Angela rose brings us this adorable story for your Tuesday morning.

Six-year-old Hayden said, “I was scared and I didn’t know what to do either.”

Hayden’s mom and sister were telling him goodnight when they say Hayden’s attic door randomly opened.

Amanda Williams, Hayden’s mother said “he started to get some bad thoughts. He has accidentally seen some trailers with some movies I won’t name since he’s sitting right here. But he started to imagine they were in his bedroom.”

Hayden’s mom thinks it happened due to the way air circulates in the home or other doors being shut, but that wasn’t a good enough explanation for Hayden.

This is the first time he has his own room, and so he wanted police to come by and check it out, despite his mom’s efforts in consoling and trying to convince him the house is safe.

Amanda Williams said “I kinda maybe thought for a little bit that I was going to inconvenience an officer because obviously, their job is demanding. And i didn’t know if they would think it was silly.”

But in order to convince Hayden that he was safe, he and his mom went to the Eldridge police station, where Hayden told an officer he was having trouble sleeping at night.

Officer Bruce Schwartz says “they asked if I’d come over and check the house out. And I said sure. So I went and looked around the house a little bit.”

Thankfully Officer Schwartz didn’t find anything scary Hayden should be worried about.

Hayden says he’s been happy and able to sleep at night ever since officer Schwartz gave him a tip to dream about being a cowboy.

Hayden said, “He always thinks about dreaming about being a cowboy.”

Reporter: “did you try that?”

Hayden: “I’m falling asleep.”

Not only does Hayden feel safe enough to sleep, but loves playing in the attic.

Officer Schwartz says “I’m definitely not special. Any one of our officers would have done the exact same thing. We do this job for that reason, to help people.”

Officer Schwartz also met Hayden on his first day of school to check on him and make sure he was feeling better.

Hayden said, “it was a good day on the first day of school. And on the second day, today, it was good too. And I bet tomorrow is going to be a good day.”