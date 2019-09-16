Sleeping woman swallows engagement ring

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Just the thought of losing your engagement ring is something most women can’t even stomach, but for one woman in San Diego, she did, stomach it- literally. She swallowed it in her sleep!

Jenna Evans, fiance who swallowed ring, says, “we have been together for 5 1/2 years.”

Quite a long time to get the ring of her dreams from the man of her dreams.

Jenna says, “I designed it and picked all the stones and everything.”

But Tuesday night, this three-stone band of love ended up in a dark place.

Jenna says, “I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and bobby told me you have to swallow your ring.”

Her 007 dream world became a real-life emergency.

Jenna says, “when I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was. Where was it? It was in my stomach.”

The couple felt panic, hilarity, then a little bit of both.

At 8 am Jenna and Bobby rushed into urgent care, and explained Jenna’s bizarre situation. The x-ray confirmed her story.

Jenna says, “it’s very clear. There’s no looking for it, it’s just right there.”

Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy.

Jenna says, “I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it an appreciate it in the same way if I had to search for it.”

Rina Nakano: “meaning let nature take its course?”

Jenna: “uh, huh.”

So she went under and after a few minutes, Evans was reunited with her engagement ring.

Evans says, “I feel very grateful that I got it back and that it is and that it does and is a happy and funny story.”

A crazy adventure that gives new meaning to a sparkling bride inside and out and a reminder to be a bit more careful when going to bed.

Evans says, “I have been taking it off at night just in case. Just in case.”



The couple will get married in Texas in May, hopefully with the ring in hand, or in this case, on hand.