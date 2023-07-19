WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— After this week of scorching hot temperatures and plenty of heat advisories, Texoma will see small relief heading into Friday and Saturday.

A weak cold front is expected to pass over the area early Friday morning, and it will bring a slight cool-down of these temperatures along with it. Highs in Texoma are expected to be around the mid-90s for both Friday and Saturday, along with lower dewpoints.

There are also some small chances for brief showers on Friday morning and evening. There could be a few rumbles of thunder along with these showers, however, we aren’t expecting any severe weather at this moment.

Heading into next week, the triple digits will make their return as we will be back up to 105 by Monday.

7-day forecast for July 19, 2023