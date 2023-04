WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Temperatures will continue to rise over the next couple of days, as we will see highs back into the mid 80s for tomorrow and Friday. A slight cool off down to average temperatures will occur over the weekend, but then they warm right back up heading into next week.

Meteogram showing the high temperatures over the next 7 days

Friday also sees a small chance for rain and severe weather in the area, especially the eastern portion. All hazards could be in play if any storms do form.