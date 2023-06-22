WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Both tonight and tomorrow night, Texoma will see small chances for some more severe storms to impact the area.

Both nights a marginal risk has been put on our area by the Storm Prediction Center. The storms tonight are expected to start the earliest around 5 p.m. and last at the latest until 11 p.m.

Heading into tomorrow, storms are expected to start around 8 to 9 p.m. and should be ending between midnight and 1 a.m.

Both nights will see chances for large hailstones, damaging wind gusts, and the tornado threat is very low but it is not zero so there is a possibility for a couple of spin ups.

Map showing the severe weather risk for Thursday

Map showing the severe weather risk for Friday