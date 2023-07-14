WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texoma will see small chances for some showers and thunderstorms as we head through the weekend.

Most of these storms will come through as we head into the overnight and early morning hours of both tomorrow and Sunday, with the highest chances being tomorrow morning. There is a small chance to see some severe storms as we head throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning as the storm prediction center has given some of our area a slight risk with a majority of the rest of the area receiving a marginal risk.

Main concerns for any severe weather would be large hailstones and damaging wind gusts, and tornado threat remains very low at this point.