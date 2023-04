WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Some small storm possibilities will continue throughout tonight, with the better chance existing in our northernmost counties. If anything does form tonight, there is a possibility that it becomes severe with all hazards in play.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk tonight

Heading through the end of the week and into the weekend we will see temperatures cool off, as well see highs back down into the mid even low 60s through the weekend, before a warm up heading into next week.