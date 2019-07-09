Smart farms: the future of agriculture

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSLS) Virginia Tech is working on innovative research to bring farms into the digital era.

It’s all part of a relatively new effort called the SmartFarm Innovation Network, which uses technology to better meet the needs of the farming industry.

Researchers are about a month into the project. So far, they’ve developed drone technology that communicates with robots in harvesting equipment, and they’re working on biodesigning plants to be resistant to drought and disease. They’ve also created a sensor that detects and monitors livestock activity.

Virginia Tech says it’s working to secure funding to keep the research going.

