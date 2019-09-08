Smith’s Gardentown invites you to name their new abstract statue

WICHITA (KFDX/KJTL) — Smith’s Gardentown is now home to a rather abstract work of art, but in order to make it their own and pass on some good fortune, they’re hosting a name contest to benefit CASA of Red River with each name submission.

The statue, originally named “The Critter,” was one of several children’s play structures built by Dallas architects and builders in a benefit to raise money for CASA of Dallas. Raffle tickets for the statues were sold online where owner of Smith’s Gardentown, Katherine Smith entered and won “The Critter.” Wanting to pay it forward, Smith has the same goal of raising money for her local CASA by hosting a name contest for the abstract statue.

“We don’t know what it is,” Smith said. “It’s a work of art. Some people really like it, some people are a little not so sure. It could be a buffalo, it might be a bull, some people thought it looked like an armadillo, someone even said it looked like a slinky, but it needs a name! In order to give it a name, we’re trying to raise money for CASA of Red River, the local CASA child advocates organization.”

To suggest a name for “The Critter” statue go to CASA’s website and make at least a $5 donation and enter your best name suggestion, entries close at 5 p.m. Sept. 11th.