WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fourth-generation gardener was named the National Young Retailer of the Year by Green Profit Magazine earlier this week.

Michael Fiore, Vice President of Smith’s Gardentown, won the national award at the country’s largest trade show in Columbus, Ohio, after participating in a lengthy interview process and submitting an original essay to a panel of judges, says his mother Katherine Smith.

He is the fourth generation Smith to work at 74-year-old Gardentown and has gained popularity on social media, amassing over 50,000 followers on the Smith’s Gardentown Facebook page.

The garden center has also received several awards of its own, including Texas Family Business of the Year from Baylor University School of Business and Top 100 Independent Garden Centers in America from Nursery Manager Magazine, according to their website.

Fiore will be featured on the cover of Green Profit Magazine in their September edition.