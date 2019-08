MISSOULA, Mont. — Smokey Bear could be seen from all over Missoula this morning.

Smokey stood at 97 feet tall in the form of a hot air balloon.

People celebrated Smokey’s 75th birthday at sunrise at Sentinel High School.

The goal is to spread the message of wildfire prevention.

The Smokey Bear balloon is owned by a non-profit corporation dedicated to assisting federal, state and local agencies with wildfire prevention education.

