WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— I.D.E.A. WF named their six finalists earlier this month and today Friday, September 22, 2023, we have a different type of business. A restaurant called Snookies Craft Kitchen is a restaurant located on US-281, in Scotland, Texas. Snookies Craft Kitchen is the only restaurant that is a finalist for I.D.E.A. WF. The couple started their restaurant not too long ago but felt the town needed a place to make a home.

“This space has been a restaurant through multiple years and different names and whenever the previous owners closed it we saw it sitting empty,” The Cruz’s said. “We saw the community begging for a place that they could call their own hometown restaurant and we felt the calling.”

The Cruz’s wanted their eatery to feel family friendly in a safe environment— that’s why they named the restaurant after Jessica’s mother “Snookie”. Pedro and Jessica feel that the namesake encapsulates the atmosphere of the restaurant. “As we were trying to come up with a name for the restaurant, we wanted something that felt comfortable that was cute but also something that reflected the vibe of the restaurant.”

Jessica and Pedro signed up for I.D.E.A. WF to learn more information about how to make their business better. Restaurants are risky businesses, but the couple thinks the business lessons alone assisted them to be more fiscally stable. “Regardless of how long you’ve been in business there’s always so much to learn,” the couple said.