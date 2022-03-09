WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Don’t break out the Hawaiian shirts or put the coats away just yet.

Before spring break kicks off next week, another wave of winter weather is expected to move through Texoma, bringing with it cold temperatures and winter precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and ice.

As Meteorologist Scott Cook explains, a cold front will be pushed into our area by a low pressure region that has been developing over the Rocky Mountains.

The front is expected to make its way into Texoma early Friday morning, March 11, which is the last school day for many local school districts before spring break.

The front also looks to bring precipitation with it in the form of freezing rain, sleet, and snowfall.

However, due to temperatures being quite a bit above freezing in the days leading up to and following Friday, accumulation, if any, is expected to be minimal.

