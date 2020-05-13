Social distancing while being an astronaut

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Space-X posted a video on it’s twitter Tuesday evening announcing it’s new “Space Docking Simulator”.

The online simulator will put you into the cockpit of Space-X’s newest spacecraft, the “Crew Dragon”. Once onboard it’s your job to dock the capsule into the International Space Station safely.

The simulator reportedly uses the same interface as the real Space-X crew, officials said it may look hard but they do have instructions handy for help. The real Space-X Crew Dragon will launch to the International Space Station the week of May 18.

The simulator is free and can be found on Space-X’s website.