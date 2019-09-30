Social Media Day helps students with marketing

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— Did you know that 73 percent of Americans use YouTube and 69 percent use Facebook? Instagram increased from 35 to 37 percent over the last year.



That’s why folks over at MSU thought it would be important to let students in on all the benefits behind social media for “Social Media Day”.

If you’re like me then you’re guilty of scrolling on your phone for countless hours clicking like on an adorable puppy video or maybe even a new recipe you’d like to try out, but besides getting a good laugh in, it’s not really doing anything constructive for your life. That’s why folks like Morgan Haire want to share their knowledge behind the benefits of social media.

“Everyones on Facebook or Twitter or any of that just seeing those things and I think that its important even for some of our clients that have been around for so long now just getting into that social media and trying to figure that whole aspect out,” said, Social Media Manager for DesignWorks, Morgan Haire.

That aspect being social media in its entirety, something that second-time participant in Social Media Day and sophmore at Archer City High School, Cherith Meek said shes learned a lot from attending these seminars.

“the Facebook thing has helped a lot because I don’t really use facebook, I usually get on Instagram or Twitter and stuff, everything they’ve said about facebook like boosting your post and promoting your post,” Meek said.

These seminars touch on things like post engagements, promoting posts, and much more, something that Haire said can help with the older generations jumping on board the social media train.

“Everyone wants to be number one and so just hitting those points that they want to hear is kind of how we persuade them but I definitely been a challenge to get them to cross over to social media but like I said that’s where it’s going,” Haire said.

Social media, an ever-growing trend that will continue to benefit future generations to come… if used right.

Social media day wrapped up today with a professor of mass communications speaking about the uses of twitter. For a complete list of seminars that were held today, click here.