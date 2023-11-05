WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Warm moist air will continue to filter in across Texoma ahead of a dryline that should remain to our west until mid-week when a cold front is expected to push through the area cooling things down and bringing a chance of rain as well. In the meantime, high temperatures through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some 90’s popping up in Texoma. Overnight/morning lows will generally be near 60 until Wednesday night.

As we make our way into Thursday, not only will high temperatures make a dramatic slide downward into the 60’s but a slight chance of rain will accompany the cold front as it pushes into the relatively rich, moist atmosphere over the area. Headed into Veteran’s Day weekend both highs and lows should hold steady with highs in the low 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.