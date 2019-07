WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Chamber of Commerce said due to everyone’s help in sharing about the Ride Dollars in June, Sheppard Air Force Base has been able to recover a little over HALF the stolen ride dollars!

They are called “ride dollars” because when a pilot trainee takes their first flight, he/she gets a dollar bill and writes something or draws something on it and gives it to their instructor as a memento.