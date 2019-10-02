1  of  2
(KFDX/KJTL) — If you are an avid gamer, listen up, as Sony is cutting the price of its subscription game service in half!

PlayStation Now, a cloud-based gaming service, will now cost $9.99 per month. That’s down from $19.99.

And the yearly rate has been cut from $99.99 to $59.99 a year.

Sony is also adding new titles to the list of games available.

The price cut comes as entertainment giants battle to lure customers as more and more companies compete.

The move is also significant for Sony since the PlayStation 4 console is nearing the end of its lifecycle.

