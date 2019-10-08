(KFDX/KJTL) — Southwest Airlines pilots are suing Boeing for more than $100 million in lost pay due to the grounding of the 737 max planes.

The planes were grounded after two deadly crashes in less than six months.

Southwest Airlines pilots association filed a complaint Monday stating Boeing “deliberately” misled pilots about the safety of the aircraft.

The complaint claims the ongoing grounding of the 737 max planes has resulted in lost compensation to pilots of more than $100 million.

A Boeing spokesperson wrote in a statement that the company “has the greatest respect for the men and women who fly for Southwest Airlines.”

However, according to the statement, Boeing plans to fight the lawsuit.