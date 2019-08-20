Space Force faces military challenge in space

“China has deployed a ground base missile intended to destroy satellites in lower earth orbit,” Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said.

Maguire also said America faces a military challenge in space.

Russia has a similar system in development that will likely be operational in the next few years.

Maguire said China and Russia have established dedicated space forces and the U.S. needs to do the same.

It must be a new and separate service to unleash its full potential.

Acting Air Force Secretary Matt Donovan said the plan is in place and now Congress must take action.

Donovan is calling on Congress to act quickly to fully fund and authorize the Space Force as a 6th branch of the U.S Armed Forces.

This will provide the necessary legal authority for the space force to organize, train and equip ready forces for our warfighting combatant commanders.

Creating the space force was just one of the topics at the meeting of the National Space Council.

we will return American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972.

Standing under the retired space shuttle discovery now at the Smithsonian Museum in Virginia, Vice President Pence promises a moon landing by 2024.

Not only to plant our flag and leave our footprint, but we will go there to establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars.

The vice president said construction of a lunar lander will begin in earnest next year.