SpaceX postpones Starship launch for Monday

A SpaceX prototype is seen on Nov. 30, 2020, ready to launch from the company’s private facility near Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX has called off the test flight of the Starship SN11 Friday, and will try again on Monday.

Hundreds of hopeful spectators left Isla Blanca Park in disappointment after the announcement that the launch had been scrubbed.

Standing down SN11 until probably Monday. Additional checkouts are needed. Doing our best to land & fully recover. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2021

The prototype was set to launch from the facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Poor weather and “additional checkouts” might have been a factors in Space X’s decision to cancel the test flight.

Dense haze covered the launch pad at the site all day, according to KVEO reporter Gaby Moreno.

Hazy conditions at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. (KVEO)

Early morning, static fire test was conducted and may attempt to launch the stainless steel booster later from the company’s Boca Chica facility.

The last high-altitude test, wrapped with a successful landing. However, the prototype later exploded due to a suspected gas leak, according to reports.

This would had been the fourth suborbital flight test from the Rio Grande Valley facility.

Elon Musk has said he is looking into creating a city, which would incorporate Boca Chica Village.

Other high-altitude flight tests have also taken place, but have had fiery endings.