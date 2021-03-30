SpaceX: Starship SN11 explodes, debris falls from sky

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SpaceX successfully conducted multiple tests of its raptor engines on its Starship prototype on Jan. 13, 2021. The prototype is similar to this spacecraft, seen sitting on the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas near Boca Chica Beach on Nov. 30, 2020. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — Starship SN11 took flight Tuesday morning, despite foggy conditions.

SN11 successfully took flight but exploded upon impact, due to an anomaly during the landing sequence, reports said.

The fourth high-altitude test, from the SpaceX Boca Chica site, could hardly be seen by spectators. However, they could hear the engines.

Watch the high-altitude test flight below, at minute 05:02 you can hear a ‘boom’:

SpaceX had previously scheduled the SN11 test on Monday, but had to postpone as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was unable to reach the Starbase in time for launch, said Elon Musk on Twitter.

The launch test of SN10 had a successful flight and landing, however it exploded moments later due to reports of a methane leak.

|For more stories on SpaceX, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News