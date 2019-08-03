Special guest on hand for ENJJPT graduation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The graduates of the Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training program at Sheppard Air Force base Friday received a very special message from a very special speaker.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union, Julie Fisher, was on hand to give the message. Fisher said it was an honor to be apart of this special day and she says the hard work lies ahead for these graduates.

“The graduates are undertaking an enormous responsibility for our nation,” Fisher said. “So, today’s graduates are from the United States and they were from the Netherlands. They will be flying some of the most important missions that are nations have. They are the front lines of defense for our nation.”

In all, there were 23 pilots graduating from the 55 week-long undergraduate pilot training course, including three Dutch pilots.