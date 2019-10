CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Speed limit changes are coming to SH-79 in Clay County.

The Texas Department of Transportation has received approval to move forward with changing the speed limit to 70 mph from FM 3393 to just South of Dean.

That stretch of highway is currently 60 MPH.

The 70 mph takes effect next Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Motorists are reminded to keep their speed at 60mph until the 70mph signs are uncovered.