WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There will be a new speed limit on US 82 and 277 between Wichita Falls and Holliday that will take effect on May 3, 2022.

The permanent speed reduction will lower to 50 mph. It is currently set at 60 mph.

The limits for the new speed are a half mile West of FM 369 and another half mile East of the Archer County line.