WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged in 2021 robberies of Wichita Falls sporting goods stores is going back to prison after pleas to robbery and theft today, April 6, 2023.

Ransom (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Shaundrea Ransom, 42, is sentenced to 10 years for Engaging in Organized Activity-Theft and robbery. Two other robbery charges were dismissed. She was arrested by WFPD Tactical Unit officers in November 2021 for robberies at Hibbett Sporting Goods and Academy Sports.

Police posted a photo of the person the car used in a robbery was registered to and then learned it was the registered owner’s mother, Ransom, who was involved. An alleged accomplice, Kassidy Latham was arrested later, and her case is pending. She received two new charges of intoxication assault after her release on bail.

In the Hibbett robbery, the manager told police a Black female came in and ran out with clothing and when she chased her, she said the woman pulled a knife and told her to back off.

The value of the stolen items was placed at around $1,900.

Latham (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Police said the description and getaway car matching that of an earlier robbery at Academy Sports in which 10 jackets were taken and when a manager asked her to return and pay for them, she pushed and scratched her and also pushed and hit another employee who tried to grab the jackets.

When the manager took a photo of the license plate, employees say she got out and ran at them with her arms raised, then got back in the car and fled.

Ransom has a long arrest record going back to 1998 that includes assaults, robberies, terroristic threat and parole violations. After her last arrest, she was charged with assaulting another inmate in January, and was also charged in another inmate assault in 2021.