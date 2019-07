Parents you can now access your child’s STAAR results and other resources to support summer learning at home by visiting TexasAssessment.gov.

Additionally, teachers with a STAAR Assessment Management System account and an associated TX-UNIQUE-STAFF-ID in the Assessment Management System will now have access in the STAAR educator portal. This access provides teachers with rosters that contain results for students linked to their teacher’s TX-UNIQUE-STAFF-ID during the registration window.