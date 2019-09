UPDATE: Sept. 26, 8:00 a.m.

A reporter on the scene has reported that the roads are clear now.

According to officials, the shots came from someone in the complex at 908 Denver st.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers were called on the scene after a suspect apparently had a pistol held up in a nearby apartment complex on 10th and Denver.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as this story develops.