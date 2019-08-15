Star Wars Barbie doll collection

(PEOPLE) — May the force be with… Barbie!

The timeless dolls from Mattel have a new look that pays homage to Star Wars: A New Hope. Armed with clutches, sunglasses, and makeup, the collectibles are described as Star Wars characters reimagined through “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” So while they don’t look exactly like some of your favorites, each one displays a glamorous take on Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and R2-D2.

The Barbie dolls are available for preorder now on Amazon, and will officially start shipping on November 18 — just in time for the holidays. Each figurine comes with a pretty hefty price tag of $100 (they are collectibles, after all), but the price point clearly isn’t stopping Amazon shoppers. The dolls have already made it into the top 20 of the retail giant’s best-selling dolls since their launch yesterday, meaning shoppers are already adding them to their carts — and fast.