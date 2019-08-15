Star Wars Barbie doll collection

News
Posted: / Updated:

(PEOPLE) — May the force be with… Barbie!

The timeless dolls from Mattel have a new look that pays homage to Star Wars: A New Hope. Armed with clutches, sunglasses, and makeup, the collectibles are described as Star Wars characters reimagined through “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” So while they don’t look exactly like some of your favorites, each one displays a glamorous take on Princess LeiaDarth Vader, and R2-D2

The Barbie dolls are available for preorder now on Amazon, and will officially start shipping on November 18 — just in time for the holidays. Each figurine comes with a pretty hefty price tag of $100 (they are collectibles, after all), but the price point clearly isn’t stopping Amazon shoppers. The dolls have already made it into the top 20 of the retail giant’s best-selling dolls since their launch yesterday, meaning shoppers are already adding them to their carts — and fast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News