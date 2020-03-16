1  of  3
Breaking News
City View ISD extends spring break 2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

A Starbucks logo hangs over a store entrance in Washington, DC June 11, 2019. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned stores across the U.S. and Canada will shift to a “to go” model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing.

While customers can still walk up to the counter and order, there will be no seating in stores.

Starbucks says it may temporarily close stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. It’s possible other locations will be closed or see reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID –19 cases, according to a news release. 

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News