Breaking News
NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns
Live Now:
Watch Live: The Players Championship’s 12th and 17th holes
Newsfeed Now

Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside.

The company is making the announcement Thursday, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

CEO Kevin Johnson said stores will be closed as a last resort, and those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Latest News

More Local News