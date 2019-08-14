Start of school prompts school bus safety reminders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the most dangerous moments of a child’s trip to or from school is when they enter or exit a school bus.

Bus driver Becky Hanna has been driving for the last five years and said despite the law and flashing lights, she still has to come up with ways to ensure those on her bus are safe.

“Drivers are in a hurry, so they fail to see the flashing yellow or flashing red lights. That’s a very dangerous situation for the kids on-board our buses,” Archer City English teacher and bus driver Becky Hanna said. “I always like to try and give those a little sooner than the law states just to give drivers around me on major highways here in Archer the opportunity to know we’re approaching a stop and it’s necessary for them to stop.

Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Harold McClure said after a long summer of not seeing buses out, folks need to check, slow down, and be observant.

“If you do see the school buses, be mindful, kids are going to be coming and going,” McClure said. “Just slow down and watch out. When that school bus stops and those red lights flash, consider it a stop sign, consider it a red light. Stop. Doesn’t matter what direction you’re going, doesn’t matter if you’re going with the school bus or against it, you stop.”

Stopping for a school bus not only lowers the risk of injury, but it could save the pocketbook. It’s illegal to pass a school bus in either direction that’s stopped and operating a visual signal and if caught, offenders will receive a $500 ticket.