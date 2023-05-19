ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Organizers have a full day lined up for the second day of the 3rd annual state championship “Pump Jack Capital Throwdown” cook-off.

The fun began Friday night, May 19 in downtown Electra, running until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

One Friday night, there was a jackpot salsa, as well as a jackpot steak competition. and Crosswind Faxon even played a free concert inside the Electra Grand Theatre.

Electra’s assistant fire chief, Damien Figueroa, said he couldn’t think of anything better than barbecue to bring people together.

“Everybody likes barbecue. I don’t know anybody in the state of Texas that doesn’t like barbecue. Everybody likes to come to hangout, talk with people, and make new friends, and give back to the community that gives back to us a little bit. So, that’s what it’s all about for us,” Figueroa said.

Saturday’s festivities start with bean turn-ins at 11 a.m., followed by chicken turn-ins at 1 p.m., ribs at 2 p.m., and brisket turn-ins at 3 p.m. Awards will then be announced around 4 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Electra Fire Department.