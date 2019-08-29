AAA: cheapest Labor Day gas prices since 2016

(KFDX/KJTL) — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 29 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.57 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.09 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.58, which is two cents less than this day last week and 26 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

For Texans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday.

The same can be said for two-thirds of all states, which have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year. While it’s possible some areas may see gas prices increase by a few pennies ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.

“Texans continue to see savings at the gas pump as prices remain on a downward trend heading into Labor Day weekend,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

“While it’s possible some areas may see slight price increases ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.”

The statewide gas price average has not been cheaper over Labor Day weekend for Texans since 2016 when the average price was $2.01 per gallon. The average was $2.52 and $2.59 per gallon in 2017 and 2018, respectively (Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.).

