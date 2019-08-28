H-E-B announces plans to expand into Lubbock furthering commitment to West Texas

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — H-E-B has unveiled plans to open its first store in Lubbock next year, continuing its expansion into West Texas.

Set to open its doors in late 2020, the more than 120,000-square-foot store, which will be located at 114th and Quaker, will be a shopping destination with a top-quality product assortment – available at H-E-B’s celebrated low prices.

At the Lubbock store, customers will find all the signature features and conveniences they expect from H-E-B, with many new and expanded product selections. Some distinctive features to mention include H-E-B Curbside, a fuel station with car wash, a Texas Tech collegiate shop, which will be fully stocked with licensed Texas Tech apparel and accessories, and a True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant. Construction is set to begin early next year.

Earlier today, H-E-B announced the news at an event in Lubbock, which was attended by local elected officials and several other community stakeholders. H-E-B also made a donation of two truckloads of food to the South Plains Food Bank as well as four additional $25,000 gifts to local nonprofit organizations.

