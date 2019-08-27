Spa burglar in Sugar Land

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC) — Police in Sugar Land, Texas want help identifying a woman who broke into the Botox RN Medspa using a battery-powered grinding saw and then took off with a handful of creams in a Mercedes SUV.

Surveillance cameras the spa owner had installed only an hour or so before the break-in captured everything.

Botox RN Medspa owner Alfonso Perez noticed cracks in one of the front windows last Thursday that suggested an attempted break-in, so Friday after work, he installed surveillance cameras.

An hour or so later, the woman can be seen in surveillance recordings parking a Mercedes SUV in front of the spa and trying to remove plywood covering the window cracks using her hands.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News