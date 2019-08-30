Standing together as Texans

(KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Safety Commission met today in El Paso to continue the development of a plan to heal the community and fight the rise of extremism, hate and domestic terrorism in Texas.

Following the six-hour meeting, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the victims in attendance: “When one Texan is attacked all Texans are attacked, no matter your political party, no matter if you are black, brown or white, liberal or conservative.

Every one of the 28 million Texans matters and we stand together against hate, racism, white supremacy and evil as one Texas.”