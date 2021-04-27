U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon sends letter to Mayorkas demanding end to ‘catch and release’ policy

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-4) sent a letter Monday to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas demanding the Biden administration end its ‘disastrous catch and release’ immigration policy.

Fallon sends the letter after Homeland Security told Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to release undocumented immigrants suspected of numerous crimes.

“I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents. I urge Secretary Mayorkas to immediately revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities,” Congressman Fallon said in a statement.

“If there is need for a legislative fix, I stand ready to work with anyone who is willing to close the floodgate and put the lives and safety of American citizens first.”

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Secretary Mayorkas,

Recently, I was made aware of a disturbing incident in Franklin County, Texas that I believe warrants your immediate attention as I fear it is also happening in other places around the country.

On April 22, a traffic stop was conducted where a police officer suspected a vehicle of transporting narcotics because of how it was weighed down. When the vehicle was opened it was revealed that instead of drugs, 18 individuals were crammed into the back of the vehicle. Upon further investigation it was revealed they were immigrants from Guatemala who had entered the country illegally. While this is alarming enough, it was then revealed by one of the women that they were apparent victims of sex trafficking and being transported through Franklin County for that purpose.

Naturally, these individuals were detained and a phone call was made to the Department of Homeland Security for additional support and guidance. During that phone call, the Sheriff was told that he had no reason to detain 15 of the 18 individuals including one who had previously been arrested in both Guatemala and Peru. DHS officials directed the Sheriff to release these illegal immigrants and known criminals back into the community because they did not fit current guidelines for deportation.

Mr. Secretary, I cannot sit idly by while people in your agency jeopardize the safety of my constituents. I urge you to immediately revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities. If there is need for a legislative fix, I stand ready to work with anyone who is willing to close the floodgates and put the lives and safety of American citizens first. This needs to stop!

The Administration’s silence on these issues makes them culpable in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and the violence associated with such crimes. I have no doubt that this situation will only get worse as the administration continues these policies. I urge you in the strongest way possible to end these practices immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter and I eagerly await your response.

For Texas and Liberty,

Pat Fallon, Member

House of Representatives

4th District of Texas