State Sen. Pat Fallon to consider US Senate run

State Sen. Pat Fallon (R-District 30) says he has formed an exploratory committee and is considering a run for U.S. Senate.

“I think the GOP primary voters deserve to have a conversation as to who they’d like to have be our nominee in March,” Fallon said.

Fallon has challenged an incumbent within his own party before. When he was a state representative in 2018, he beat Republican State Sen. Craig Estes in District 30. Now, he will decide whether to run for U.S. Senate in about a week.

“I am telling you right now, we need some energy and passion and vigor and unapologetic conservatism, and in a populous way,” Fallon said.

Fallon will have to be able to raise money. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) already has more than $9 million in the bank.

Cornyn’s campaign did not comment about the exploratory committee.

