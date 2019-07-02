Status hearing for alleged sexual assailant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) UPDATE: A new trial date is set for a man facing multiple charges of sexual assault of a child.

48-year-old Jason Carlile, who has previous convictions for sex crimes involving children, is jailed on 5 counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Tuesday morning during a status hearing in 78th District Court Judge Barney Fudge signed a special setting for a jury trial on September 3.



Additional motions, in this case, will be heard Friday.



Carlile was arrested last November for an alleged sexual assault of a child in 2006 and was released when his mother posted his bond after she and her husband won a $15 million lotto drawing.

Then prosecutors obtained 7 sealed indictments in may for alleged sexual assaults of a child and bonds were set at more than $4 million.



Prosecutors said he is a flight risk, and the judge ruled he must have a GPS monitor in place before being released on bond again.



Carlile has a conviction of indecency with a child in Wichita county in 1994 with a three-year prison sentence and a conviction in Archer County for purchase of a child in 2006 In which a 15- year old girl was sold by her mother for $3,000.



He served three years probation on that charge.

——————————

Original story: A hearing is set today for a Wichita Falls man jailed on more than $4 million in bonds.

Jason Carlile is facing seven indictments alleging aggravated sexual assault of a child or sexual assault of a child.

He is awaiting trial and if he posts bond, he would be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Carlile is previously charged with raping a child in 2000 and raping another in 2006.

He has a previous conviction in 2007 in Archer County for buying a 15-year-old girl from her mother for $3,000 and taking her to Mexico.

Carlile was arrested in late 2017 on a sealed indictment alleging sexual assault of a child around January first of 2006.

He was in jail in November awaiting trial, however, his mother posted his $100,000 bond after winning the lottery.

His trial is set for August 19, 2019.

Carlisle’s mother has hired one of the top criminal defense attorneys in Texas.