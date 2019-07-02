Status hearing for alleged sexual assailant

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) UPDATE: A new trial date is set for a man facing multiple charges of sexual assault of a child.

48-year-old Jason Carlile, who has previous convictions for sex crimes involving children, is jailed on 5 counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Tuesday morning during a status hearing in 78th District Court Judge Barney Fudge signed a special setting for a jury trial on September 3.

Additional motions, in this case, will be heard Friday.

Carlile was arrested last November for an alleged sexual assault of a child in 2006 and was released when his mother posted his bond after she and her husband won a $15 million lotto drawing.

Then prosecutors obtained 7 sealed indictments in may for alleged sexual assaults of a child and bonds were set at more than $4 million.

Prosecutors said he is a flight risk, and the judge ruled he must have a GPS monitor in place before being released on bond again.

Carlile has a conviction of indecency with a child in Wichita county in 1994 with a three-year prison sentence and a conviction in Archer County for purchase of a child in 2006 In which a 15- year old girl was sold by her mother for $3,000.

He served three years probation on that charge.

——————————

Original story: A hearing is set today for a Wichita Falls man jailed on more than $4 million in bonds.

Jason Carlile is facing seven indictments alleging aggravated sexual assault of a child or sexual assault of a child.

He is awaiting trial and if he posts bond, he would be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Carlile is previously charged with raping a child in 2000 and raping another in 2006.

He has a previous conviction in 2007 in Archer County for buying a 15-year-old girl from her mother for $3,000 and taking her to Mexico.

Carlile was arrested in late 2017 on a sealed indictment alleging sexual assault of a child around January first of 2006.

He was in jail in November awaiting trial, however, his mother posted his $100,000 bond after winning the lottery.

His trial is set for August 19, 2019.

Carlisle’s mother has hired one of the top criminal defense attorneys in Texas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News