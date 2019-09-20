Stephanie Perry violation of probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old Wichita Falls woman returns to jail with more charges of violating probation and bond requirements and nonpayment of fines.

It’s the second arrest this year involving violations of probation or bonds for 38- year old Stephanie Perry.

The charges are in connection with previous arrests for evading and resisting arrest, and DWI.

In 2016, Perry was arrested for evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident, after police say she crashed into Local Boys Liquor on Southwest Parkway and took off as they pulled up.

The car was found with one tire blown off, and she was later found behind a van in a parking lot.

Previous to that arrest, in 2013, she was charged with child endangerment after police say they found her six-year-old boy unresponsive inside a dryer after they had searched the house three times and also searched the neighborhood.

He later tested positive for meth.