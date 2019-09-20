Stephanie Perry violation of probation

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old Wichita Falls woman returns to jail with more charges of violating probation and bond requirements and nonpayment of fines.

It’s the second arrest this year involving violations of probation or bonds for 38- year old Stephanie Perry.

The charges are in connection with previous arrests for evading and resisting arrest, and DWI.

In 2016, Perry was arrested for evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident, after police say she crashed into Local Boys Liquor on Southwest Parkway and took off as they pulled up.

The car was found with one tire blown off, and she was later found behind a van in a parking lot.

Previous to that arrest, in 2013, she was charged with child endangerment after police say they found her six-year-old boy unresponsive inside a dryer after they had searched the house three times and also searched the neighborhood.

He later tested positive for meth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"

Allsup's Burritos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allsup's Burritos"

Law Enforcement Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Facility"

United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion"

4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion"

Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD"

Vernon Police donates bike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon Police donates bike"

Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos"

Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace"

Intoxication manslaughter plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intoxication manslaughter plea"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News